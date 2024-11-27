Why was Bajrang Punia suspended by NADA?

The National Anti-Doping Agency on Tuesday suspended Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia for four years
The reason?: “Intentional and deliberate” refusal to provide his sample for a dope test on March 10 during national selection trials
NADA had first suspended the Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler on April 23 for the offence
Following which the World Governing body UWW had also suspended him
Bajrang had appealed against the provisional suspension, and NADA’s Anti-Disciplinary Doping panel (ADDP) had revoked it on May 31
NADA then on June 23 served notice of charge to the wrestler
The suspension means that Bajrang will not be able to return to competitive wrestling and has to apply for a coaching job abroad if he aspires to