Why was Bajrang Punia suspended by NADA?

The National Anti-Doping Agency on Tuesday suspended Indian wrestler Bajrang Punia for four years

The reason?: “Intentional and deliberate” refusal to provide his sample for a dope test on March 10 during national selection trials

NADA had first suspended the Tokyo Games bronze medallist wrestler on April 23 for the offence

Following which the World Governing body UWW had also suspended him

Bajrang had appealed against the provisional suspension, and NADA’s Anti-Disciplinary Doping panel (ADDP) had revoked it on May 31

NADA then on June 23 served notice of charge to the wrestler

The suspension means that Bajrang will not be able to return to competitive wrestling and has to apply for a coaching job abroad if he aspires to

