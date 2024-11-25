Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? IPL’s youngest crorepati

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur, Bihar, was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore in the IPL 2025 auction
He is the youngest player ever to be picked in an IPL auction
Suryavanshi made his Ranji Trophy debut at just 12 years and 284 days, breaking the record held by Yuvraj Singh
During the first Youth Test against Australia earlier this year, he scored an incredible 104 runs off 62 balls
At 13 years and 188 days, he became the youngest centurion in competitive cricket history
He also set the record for the fastest century by an Indian in youth cricket, scoring it in just 58 balls
Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise has captivated cricket fans worldwide, marking him as a future superstar