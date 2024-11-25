Who is Vaibhav Suryavanshi? IPL’s youngest crorepati

Thirteen-year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi from Samastipur, Bihar, was signed by Rajasthan Royals for ₹1.10 crore in the IPL 2025 auction

He is the youngest player ever to be picked in an IPL auction

Suryavanshi made his Ranji Trophy debut at just 12 years and 284 days, breaking the record held by Yuvraj Singh

During the first Youth Test against Australia earlier this year, he scored an incredible 104 runs off 62 balls

At 13 years and 188 days, he became the youngest centurion in competitive cricket history

He also set the record for the fastest century by an Indian in youth cricket, scoring it in just 58 balls

Vaibhav Suryavanshi’s rise has captivated cricket fans worldwide, marking him as a future superstar

More Shorts

BGT Day 2 highlights, IND vs AUS: Australia all out for 104, Jaiswal, KL score half-centuries
By Team Sportstar
D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024: Schedule, format, and streaming details
By Team Sportstar
AUS vs IND: India hits the ground running in simulation match ahead of Border-Gavaskar Trophy series
By Team Sportstar