D. Gukesh vs Ding Liren, World Chess Championship 2024: Schedule, format, and streaming details

India’s D. Gukesh will face defending champion Ding Liren in the World Chess Championship final. The match is scheduled from November 25 to December 13 in Singapore
The World Chess Championship is one of the most exclusive clubs in sports, with only 17 champions since 1886. Can India’s Gukesh become the 18th?
At just 18, Gukesh could break Garry Kasparov’s record as the youngest champion in history. Kasparov set this record in 1985
The championship will feature 14 games. The first player to score 7.5 points will win the title. A tiebreak will decide the winner if the scores are even
It will be streamed on FIDE social media handles (YouTube, Twitch), Chess.com social media handles (YouTube, Twitch) etc.
The final between Gukesh and Ding will happen in Singapore, with Resorts World Sentosa set to act as the host