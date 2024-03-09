Balai Das Chatterjee: Remembering Indian football’s legendary coach on his 50th death anniversary

He became the first head coach of India’s national football team, guiding it to the 1948 Summer Olympics in London.
Under Chatterjee, Bengal won six Santosh Trophies between 1949 and 1959.
Known for developing youngsters, he groomed players like Sailen Manna, Sheoo Mewalal, P. K. Banerjee and Chuni Goswami.
Chatterjee is a Mohun Bagan legend and has served the club as a player, coach, secretary and team manager.
After retirement, he went on to become a match referee and officiated numerous football matches between Indian and visiting European teams.
The Indian football legend passed away on March 9, 1974.