ODI World Cup Final: Best batting knocks by captains

Ricky Ponting (AUS) | 140* vs India, 2003
Ponting helped his side reach 359 and beat India by 125 runs
Clive Lloyd (WI) | 102 vs Australia, 1975
The Windies captain smashed the first century in an ODI World Cup final which led the Caribbeans to lift the maiden WC trophy
M.S. Dhoni (IND) | 91* vs India, 2011
The skipper’s spectacular knock powered India’s chase (274) in the final battle
Michael Clarke (AUS) | 74 vs New Zealand, 2015
The Aussies captain played a striking innings to lead his team to its fifth World Cup trophy
Mark Taylor (AUS) | 74 vs Sri Lanka, 1996
His blistering innings went in vain as Sri Lanka triumphed in the chase to win its first World Cup trophy