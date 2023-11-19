ODI World Cup Final: Best batting knocks by captains

Ricky Ponting (AUS) | 140* vs India, 2003

Ponting helped his side reach 359 and beat India by 125 runs

Clive Lloyd (WI) | 102 vs Australia, 1975

The Windies captain smashed the first century in an ODI World Cup final which led the Caribbeans to lift the maiden WC trophy

M.S. Dhoni (IND) | 91* vs India, 2011

The skipper’s spectacular knock powered India’s chase (274) in the final battle

Michael Clarke (AUS) | 74 vs New Zealand, 2015

The Aussies captain played a striking innings to lead his team to its fifth World Cup trophy

Mark Taylor (AUS) | 74 vs Sri Lanka, 1996

His blistering innings went in vain as Sri Lanka triumphed in the chase to win its first World Cup trophy

More Shorts

ODI World Cup final: Best Bowling Figures
By Team Sportstar
ODI World Cup: Full list of batters to score a hundred in WC final
By Team Sportstar
ODI records at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup final
By Team Sportstar