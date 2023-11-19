ODI World Cup final: Best Bowling Figures

Joel Garner (WI) - 5/38 vs ENG in 1979

Garner took the wickets of Graham Gooch, David Gower, Wayne Larkins, Chris Old and Mike Hendrick to help West Indies win the 1979 title, its second consecutive one

Gary Gilmour (AUS) - 5/48 vs WI in 1975

Gilmour had a brilliant World Cup in 75. He picked up a five-wicket haul in the final against the West Indies. However, it came in a losing cause as West Indies went on to win the cup.

Shane Warne (AUS) - 4/33 vs PAK in 1999

Shane Warne was at his best as he spun Australia to its second WC title after picking up four wickets against Pakistan

Keith Boyce (WI) 4/50 vs AUS in 1975

Australia had five men run out and all-rounder Keith Boyce took four wickets as West Indies won the inaugural World Cup

Mohinder Amarnath (IND) - 3/12 vs WI in 1983

Amarnath was the Player of The Match as his spell of 3/12 in seven overs and the defiant knock with the bat were pivotal as India went on to win the 1983 WC title

