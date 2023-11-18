India will take on Australia in the ODI World Cup final on November 19 at the Narendra Modi stadium. A look at ODI records at the venue:
Highest score: South Africa 365/2 vs India in 2010
Lowest total: Zimbabwe 85 vs West Indies in 2006
Highest individual score: Devon Conway (NZ) 152* vs England in 2023
Best Bowling Figures: Prasidh Krishna (IND) 4/12 vs West Indies in 2022
India has played four ODI matches at the Narendra Modi stadium | Won: 4, Lost: 0
India has played one ODI World Cup game at the Narendra Modi stadium | Won: 1, Lost: 0
Australia has played one ODI game at the Narendra Modi Stadium which was the league stage World Cup match against England | Won: 1, Lost: 0