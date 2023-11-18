ODI records at the Narendra Modi Stadium ahead of IND vs AUS World Cup final

India will take on Australia in the ODI World Cup final on November 19 at the Narendra Modi stadium. A look at ODI records at the venue:

Highest score: South Africa 365/2 vs India in 2010

Lowest total: Zimbabwe 85 vs West Indies in 2006

Highest individual score: Devon Conway (NZ) 152* vs England in 2023

Best Bowling Figures: Prasidh Krishna (IND) 4/12 vs West Indies in 2022

India has played four ODI matches at the Narendra Modi stadium | Won: 4, Lost: 0

India has played one ODI World Cup game at the Narendra Modi stadium | Won: 1, Lost: 0

Australia has played one ODI game at the Narendra Modi Stadium which was the league stage World Cup match against England | Won: 1, Lost: 0

