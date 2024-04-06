Candidates 2024 Round 2 recap: Vidit stuns Nakamura, Vaishali loses

After a day of draws, Friday provided decisive results on all four boards

Defending champion Ian Nepomniachtchi got the better of Alireza Firouzja

while top seed Fabiano Caruana defeated lowest-ranked Nijat Abasov

Vidit Gujrathi broke Hikaru Nakamura‘s 47-game undefeated run

Playing the Berlin Defense of the  Ruy Lopez opening, Vidit forced the World No. 3 to make an array of inaccurate moves before ending the game in 29 moves.

Vidit had earlier played out a draw against compatriot D. Gukesh in the first round

Nakamura’s unbeaten streak in classical chess had lasted since a loss to the defending world champion Ding Liren in the Candidates 2022

After Vidit, Gukesh became the second player to win from the black side but not before facing some very tough time against a deeply-prepared Praggnanandhaa

In a game that saw the opening lines of Queen’s Gambit Declined transposed into Catalan - a line that Praggnanandhaa is not known to employ - Gukesh took his time to find the responses

R. Vaishali will always remember how her stunning victory over Tan Zhongyi in the Grand Swiss last year ensured her spot in the FIDE Women’s Candidates.

But on Friday, the Chinese avenged that loss making it a forgettable day in the office for both siblings, who found themselves on the losing side

Koneru Humpy drew with black pieces against old rival Kateryna Lagno

More Shorts

SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Abhishek cameo, Markram 50 ensure comfortable win for Sunrisers Hyderabad
By Team Sportstar
IPL 2024: MS Dhoni felicitated by Hyderabad Cricket Association ahead of SRH vs CSK
By Team Sportstar
IPL 2024: Fastest hundreds in Indian Premier League
By Team Sportstar