1. RCB batter Chris Gayle slammed a hundred in just 30 balls against Pune Warriors India in 2011, before registering the highest score in the IPL - 175
2. Yusuf Pathan of Rajasthan Royals slammed a 37-ball ton against the Mumbai Indians in IPL 2010
3. Protea batter David Miller took just 38 balls to complete his century for KXIP against RCB during IPL 2013
4. Mumbai Indians was at the receiving end of a 42-ball century from DC ‘keeper-batter Adam Gilchrist during the inaugural edition of the IPL
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore batter A.B. de Villiers completed a century against Gujarat Lions in IPL 2016 off just 43 balls
6. Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner scored a 43-ball ton against KKR in Hyderabad during IPL 2017
7. Sri Lanka opener Sanath Jayasuriya smashed a hundred off 45 balls for MI against CSK in IPL 2008
8. Kings XI Punjab batter Mayank Agarwal hit a 45-ball hundred against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2020 played in the UAE
9. Murali Vijay of Chennai Super Kings scored a century in 46 balls against Rajasthan Royals at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium during IPL 2010.
10. A 46-ball hundred for RCB against KXIP in IPL 2011 sees Chris Gayle feature in this list for the second time.