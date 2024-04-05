SRH vs CSK, IPL 2024 Match in Pictures: Chennai Super Kings reaches 165/5 in 20 overs v Sunrisers Hyderabad

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first

Rachin Ravindra and CSK captain Ruturaj Gaikwad opened with the bat while Abhishek Sharma started off with the ball

After a sedate start, Rachin was the first to fall as he tried to go big off a Bhuvneshwar Kumar slower delivery

Ruturaj’s sturggle with the bat continued as he was dismissed for 21-ball 26

After losing both the openers early, Ajinkya Rahane and Shivam Dube steadied the innings as they added 65 runs for the third wicket

Cummins finally managed to break the partnership as he removed the dangerous looking Dube in the 14th over

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in combination with other fast bowlers, took the pace off the ball to tighten the screws on CSK batters

Ravindra Jadeja laboured his way to a 23-ball 31 to take CSK to an under-par score of 165/5 in 20 overs

Travis Head, the impact player, and Abhishek Sharma walked in to start the chase while Deepak Chahar opened with the ball

Head got an early reprieve as he was dropped on naught by Moeen Ali at slips

But Abhishek Sharma started off with a bang, scoring a 12 ball 37, of which 27 came in a single Mukesh Choudhary over

