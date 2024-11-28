Hybrid hosting or relocation? Champions Trophy 2025’s uncertain fate

2021: Pakistan was announced as the host for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, marking its return as a global cricket event host after nearly three decades
2023: The Asia Cup adopted a hybrid hosting model, with some matches in Pakistan and others in Sri Lanka, as India refused to travel to Pakistan due to security concerns
June 2024: India refused to play in Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, citing security reasons. Talks of a hybrid hosting model began
July 2024: Pakistan allocated 17 billion PKR for stadium upgrades in Karachi, Lahore, and Rawalpindi, showcasing its commitment to hosting CT’25
October 2024: PCB Chairman reiterated that the tournament must be fully hosted in Pakistan
November 2024: The ICC confirmed India’s refusal in an official communication to the PCB, citing government advice as the main reason
Relocation: ICC explored options like relocating India’s matches to UAE or moving the entire tournament out of Pakistan, which the PCB firmly opposed
Pakistan cricketer Mohammad Hafeez takes stand for the PCB
2009: A terror attack on the Sri Lankan cricket team in Lahore, Pakistan, left six players injured and killed six police officers and two civilians. This incident led to a prolonged ban on international cricket in Pakistan
Jay Shah will assume his role as Independent Chair of ICC from December 1
ICC is all set to take the final call on the Champions Trophy venue in a meeting on November 29