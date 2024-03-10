East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last seven Kolkata derby games

Mohun Bagan and East Bengal settled with a draw in their last encounter in ISL on February 3, 2024.
Cleiton Silva’s brace helped East Bengal dominate Mohun Bagan SG to secure a comfortable 3-1 win in Kalinga Super Cup Group A match on January 19, 2024.
Dimitri Petratos’ solo strike proved the difference as 10-man Mohun Bagan SG prevailed over arch-rivals East Bengal in the final of the 132nd Durand Cup on September 3, 2023.
Nandhakumar Sekar produced a spectacular finish to help East Bengal end its losing streak against its arch-rival Mohun Bagan SG on August 12, 2023.
Mohun Bagan SG defeated East Bengal 2-0 on the back of goals by Slavko Damjanovic and Dimitri Petratos in the ISL on February 25, 2023.
Mohun Bagan (then ATK Mohun Bagan) continued its sway over traditional rival East Bengal with a 2-0 win at the Salt Lake Stadium in Kolkata on October 29, 2022 in ISL.
Mohun Bagan SG (then ATK Mohun Bagan) prevailed over East Bengal by a solitary goal in a Group B match of the 131st Durand Cup on August 28, 2022.
Kiyan Nassiri Giri of ATK Mohun Bagan celebrates after scoring against East Bengal in his side’s 3-1 victory in ISL on January 29, 2022.