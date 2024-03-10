Vishal Kaith of Mohun Bagan Super Giants saves a penalty from East Bengal FC skipper Cleiton Silva.
Jason Cummings broke the deadlock for the Mariners in the 27th minute.
Liston Colaco double the lead for the visiting side in the 36th minute with a tap in.
Dimitrios Petratos made it 3-0 for Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the spot just before the break.
Saul Cresto Prieto’s early second-half strike gave East Bengal hope but it turned out to be a consolation.
Mohun Bagan SG thrashed East Bengal 3-1 to go atop of ISL 2023-24 table.