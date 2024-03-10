Mohun Bagan beats East Bengal 3-1 in Kolkata Derby

Vishal Kaith of Mohun Bagan Super Giants saves a penalty from East Bengal FC skipper Cleiton Silva.

Jason Cummings broke the deadlock for the Mariners in the 27th minute.

Liston Colaco double the lead for the visiting side in the 36th minute with a tap in.

Dimitrios Petratos made it 3-0 for Mohun Bagan Super Giants from the spot just before the break.

Saul Cresto Prieto’s early second-half strike gave East Bengal hope but it turned out to be a consolation.

Mohun Bagan SG thrashed East Bengal 3-1 to go atop of ISL 2023-24 table.

More Shorts

IND vs ENG: Debutants revel as India continues dominant home legacy with 17th consecutive Test series win
By Team Sportstar
East Bengal vs Mohun Bagan: What happened in the last seven Kolkata derby games
By Team Sportstar
IND vs ENG, 5th Test in one minute: Anderson grabs 700th wicket, fifer for Ashwin seals victory for India on Day 3
By Team Sportstar