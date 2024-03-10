India fielded the most debutants in a single Test series in its history - five, apart from its first-ever series
A total of seven players made their Test debuts during the five-match series - five for India and two for England
Making his Test debut in first Test, Tom Hartley finished the series with 22 wickets in five matches - most for England and second highest overall
Rajat Patidar made his debut in the second Test. In three matches, he scored 63 runs at an average of 10.50
In Visakhapatnam, Shoaib Bashir made his debut for England. He played three matches and finished the series with 17 wickets including two five-wicket hauls
In the third Test, Sarfaraz Khan was handed India’s Test cap number 311. In three games, he scored 200 runs at an average of 50 with three fifties including two in his debut match
The Rajkot Test also saw Dhruv Jurel making his debut as wicketkeeper-batter. He scored 190 runs in three matches at an average of 63.33 with the highest score of 90
In the fourth Test in Ranchi, fast bowler Akash Deep got his Test cap. He only played one match, picking three wickets in his first spell alone
Devdutt Padikkal became India’s 314th Test cap in the fifth Test in Dharamsala. In the only innings he played during the match, Padikkal scored 65 runs