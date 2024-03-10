IND vs ENG: Debutants revel as India continues dominant home legacy with 17th consecutive Test series win

India fielded the most debutants in a single Test series in its history - five, apart from its first-ever series

A total of seven players made their Test debuts during the five-match series - five for India and two for England

Making his Test debut in first Test, Tom Hartley finished the series with 22 wickets in five matches - most for England and second highest overall

Rajat Patidar made his debut in the second Test. In three matches, he scored 63 runs at an average of 10.50

In Visakhapatnam, Shoaib Bashir made his debut for England. He played three matches and finished the series with 17 wickets including two five-wicket hauls

In the third Test, Sarfaraz Khan was handed India’s Test cap number 311. In three games, he scored 200 runs at an average of 50 with three fifties including two in his debut match

The Rajkot Test also saw Dhruv Jurel making his debut as wicketkeeper-batter. He scored 190 runs in three matches at an average of 63.33 with the highest score of 90

In the fourth Test in Ranchi, fast bowler Akash Deep got his Test cap. He only played one match, picking three wickets in his first spell alone

Devdutt Padikkal became India’s 314th Test cap in the fifth Test in Dharamsala. In the only innings he played during the match, Padikkal scored 65 runs

