Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 227 runs | Highest score - 120 in Bangalore, 2011
Graham Gooch (ENG) - 166 runs | Highest Score - 115 at Wankhede, 1987
Andrew Strauss (ENG) - 158 runs | Highest score - 158 in Bangalore, 2011
Dennis Amiss (ENG) - 137 runs | Highest score - 137 at Lord’s, 1975
Rahul Dravid (IND) - 115 runs | Highest score - 62 in Durban, 2003
Jonny Bairstow (ENG) - 111 runs | Highest score - 111 in Birmingham, 2019
Rohit Sharma (IND) - 102 runs | Highest score - 102 in Birmingham, 2019
Yuvraj Singh (IND) - 100 runs | Highest score - 58 in Bangalore, 2011
Robin Smith (ENG) - 91 runs | Highest Score - 91 in Perth, 1992
M Azharuddin (IND) - 90 runs | 64 in Wankhede, 1987