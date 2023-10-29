IND vs ENG: Leading run-scorers in India vs England World Cup matches

Sachin Tendulkar (IND) - 227 runs | Highest score - 120 in Bangalore, 2011

Graham Gooch (ENG) - 166 runs | Highest Score - 115 at Wankhede, 1987

Andrew Strauss (ENG) - 158 runs | Highest score - 158 in Bangalore, 2011

Dennis Amiss (ENG) - 137 runs | Highest score - 137 at Lord’s, 1975

Rahul Dravid (IND) - 115 runs | Highest score - 62 in Durban, 2003

Jonny Bairstow (ENG) - 111 runs | Highest score - 111 in Birmingham, 2019

Rohit Sharma (IND) - 102 runs | Highest score - 102 in Birmingham, 2019

Yuvraj Singh (IND) - 100 runs | Highest score - 58 in Bangalore, 2011

Photo Credit: BHAGYA PRAKASH

Robin Smith (ENG) - 91 runs | Highest Score - 91 in Perth, 1992

M Azharuddin (IND) - 90 runs | 64 in Wankhede, 1987

More Shorts

LBW and DRS controversy, a thrilling finish: All that made PAK vs SA an ODI to remember
By Team Sportstar
El Clasico 2023-24: Everything you need to know ahead of Barcelona vs Real Madrid
By Team Sportstar
Teams to play most ODI World Cup matches
By Team Sportstar