IND vs NZ: Leading wicket-takers in India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup matches

Brian McKechnie (NZ) - 6 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/24 at Leeds, 1979

Dipak Patel (NZ) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/36 at Bengaluru, 1987

Manoj Prabhakar (IND) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/46 at Dunedin, 1992

Richard Hadlee (NZ) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/20 at Leeds, 1979

Zaheer Khan (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/42 at Centurion, 2003

Lance Cairns (NZ) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/36 at Leeds, 1979

Chris Harris (NZ) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/55 at Dunedin, 1992

Matt Henry (NZ) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/37 at Manchester, 2019

Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/43 at Manchester, 2019

Maninder Singh (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/40 at Bengaluru, 1987

More Shorts

IND vs NZ: Leading run-scorers in India vs New Zealand ODI World Cup matches
By Team Sportstar
Indians who have defeated Magnus Carlsen in chess
By Team Sportstar
IND vs BAN: From Kohli bowling to Rohit’s heroics, match in pictures
By Team Sportstar