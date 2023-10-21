Brian McKechnie (NZ) - 6 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/24 at Leeds, 1979
Dipak Patel (NZ) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/36 at Bengaluru, 1987
Manoj Prabhakar (IND) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/46 at Dunedin, 1992
Richard Hadlee (NZ) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/20 at Leeds, 1979
Zaheer Khan (IND) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/42 at Centurion, 2003
Lance Cairns (NZ) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/36 at Leeds, 1979
Chris Harris (NZ) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/55 at Dunedin, 1992
Matt Henry (NZ) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/37 at Manchester, 2019
Bhuvneshwar Kumar- 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/43 at Manchester, 2019
Maninder Singh (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/40 at Bengaluru, 1987