Indians who have defeated Magnus Carlsen in chess

Karthikeyan Murali became the third Indian to defeat Carlsen in classical chess in the ongoing Qatar Masters 2023

Earlier, Indian teenager M Pranesh held Carlsen to a draw in the fourth round

Carlsen has lost only to two other Indians in classical chess, early in his career

Vishwanathan Anand last defeated him in 2017 at the World Rapid Chess Championship in Riyadh

Pentala Harikrishna, back in 2005 when Carlsen was just a 14-year-old

Additionally, four Indians have managed to register a win against Carlsen in online chess

Vidit Gujrathi claimed his maiden victory against Magnus Carlsen in the Pro Chess League

R Praggnanandhaa has triumphed over the world champion thrice

Arjun Erigaisi defeated the chess wizard in the Aimchess Rapid online chess tournament

The Norwegian legend was also beaten by D Gukesh in the same tournament

