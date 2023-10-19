Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan had to miss the match as he failed to recover in time
Najmul Shanto filled in as captain
Hardik Pandya picked up an injury in the ninth over
Pandya was replaced by Virat Kohli, who bowled in an ODI World Cup match after eight years
Bangladesh’s Tanzid Hasan and Litton Das (in pic) scored half-centuries
Ravindra Jadeja mimicked the action of wearing a medal after taking a stunning catch
Rohit Sharma becomes the fourth-highest run scorer in ODI World Cup history
Shubman gills scored a half-century