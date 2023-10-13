Venkatesh Prasad (IND) - 8 wickets | BBI: 5/27 at Manchester, 1999
Javagal Srinath (IND) - 7 wickets | 3/37 at Manchester, 1999
Wahab Riaz (PAK) - 7 wickets | 5/46 at Mohali, 2011
Anil Kumble (IND) - 5 wickets | 3/48 at Bengaluru, 1996
Mushtaq Ahmed (PAK) - 5 wickets | 3/59 at Sydney, 1992
Sohail Khan (PAK) - 5 wickets | 5/55 at Adelaide, 2015
Zaheer Khan (IND) - 4 wickets | 2/46 at Centurion, 2003
Mohammed Shami (IND) - 4 wickets | 4/35 at Adelaide, 2015
Ashish Nehra (IND) - 4 wickets | 2/33 at Mohali, 2011
Waqar Younis (PAK) - 4 wickets | 2/67 at Bengaluru, 1996.