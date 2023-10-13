IND vs PAK: Leading wicket-takers in India vs Pakistan World Cup matches

Venkatesh Prasad (IND) - 8 wickets | BBI: 5/27 at Manchester, 1999

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Javagal Srinath (IND) - 7 wickets | 3/37 at Manchester, 1999

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Wahab Riaz (PAK) - 7 wickets | 5/46 at Mohali, 2011

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Anil Kumble (IND) - 5 wickets | 3/48 at Bengaluru, 1996

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Mushtaq Ahmed (PAK) - 5 wickets | 3/59 at Sydney, 1992

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sohail Khan (PAK) - 5 wickets | 5/55 at Adelaide, 2015

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Zaheer Khan (IND) - 4 wickets | 2/46 at Centurion, 2003

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Mohammed Shami (IND) - 4 wickets | 4/35 at Adelaide, 2015

Photo Credit: AFP

Ashish Nehra (IND) - 4 wickets | 2/33 at Mohali, 2011

Photo Credit: AFP

Waqar Younis (PAK) - 4 wickets | 2/67 at Bengaluru, 1996.

Photo Credit: The Hindu
Latest World Cup Updates

More Shorts

Messi trains with team, but Scaloni unsure about starting him in Argentina vs Paraguay
By Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma’s record-breaking World Cup night: Highlights aplenty
By Team Sportstar
Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney joins Birmingham City as new manager
By Team Sportstar