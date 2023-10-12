Messi trains with team, but Scaloni unsure about starting him in Argentina vs Paraguay

Lionel Messi is back with the Argentina squad as they gear up for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers clash against Paraguay on Friday.

Photo Credit: AFP
PREVIEW

Lionel Scaloni decided to name Messi in the squad, despite a muscle injury that has troubled the Argentina captain for over a month

Photo Credit: AFP

Messi suffered an injury during the 1-0 win against Ecuador in September and had to be taken off in the final minutes of the match

Photo Credit: Getty Images

There was a cloud of uncertainity on Messi’s place in the starting 11 for Friday’s match but Scaloni has hinted the Argentine captain might not start

Photo Credit: AFP

Messi has played just 37 minutes for his Major League Soccer side Inter Miami across their past five fixtures since the previous international break

Photo Credit: AFP

The 36-year-old was last seen in the match against Eastern Conference leader Cincinnati, where his side lost and missed out on a spot in the playoff

Photo Credit: AFP
Match report

Similarly, fellow midfielder Angel di Maria will also miss out on the match against Paraguay as he continues to recover from an injury

Photo Credit: REUTERS

Following the World Cup triumph, Argentina has managed to win 6 out of 6 games in 2023 and will look to maintain the streak against Paraguay as well

Photo Credit: AFP

