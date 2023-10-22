IND vs NZ: Shami and Kohli’s domination; match in pictures

Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first. This meant India has chased in all its ODI World Cup games so far this year

Shreyas Iyer joined the trending ‘medal’ celebration after taking a catch to dismiss in-form Devon Conway

Mohammed Shami had a memorable outing with the ball, picking up a historic second World Cup fifer

Shami struck in his very first delivery of the game, removing Will Young

Rachin Ravindra and Daryl Mitchell put up a stunning 100-run partnership to set up New Zealand’s score

Mitchell scored his maiden ODI World Cup century. He finished with 130 in 127 balls

India bowled out New Zealand and with a target of 274 runs to win

Fog interrupted play for a little over 10 minutes. Players stepped off the pitch due to poor visibility

Suryakumar Yadav had an unfortunate ODI World Cup debut. A horrible mix-up with Virat Kohli got him run out for two runs

Kolhi (95) fell short of scoring his second consecutive century. He is now the top scorer in this edition of the World Cup

Unbeaten and back to the top of the table - India defeated New Zealand by four wickets

Shami won the Player of the Match for his five-wicket haul

