The ODI World Cup match in Dharamsala between India and New Zealand came to a halt in the 16th over due to heavy fog
Play was halted due to low visibility for a little over ten minutes
This is not the first time in ICC events when play was interrupted involving India and New Zealand clashes due to weather
In 2019, rain stopped play during the semifinal of the 2019 ODI World Cup in Manchester
The match was pushed to the reserve day and NZ went on to win the dramatic game and moved to the final
In 2021, the final of the World Test Championship was also interrupted due to rain
The play on the first day was abandoned. NZ eventually clinched the maiden World Test Championship mace by beating India
The delay did not cost much as the overs were not reduced
IND went on to beat NZ by 4 wickets | Moved to the top of the points table