IND vs NZ: Three instances where match was interrupted due to bad weather

The ODI World Cup match in Dharamsala between India and New Zealand came to a halt in the 16th over due to heavy fog

Play was halted due to low visibility for a little over ten minutes

This is not the first time in ICC events when play was interrupted involving India and New Zealand clashes due to weather

In 2019, rain stopped play during the semifinal of the 2019 ODI World Cup in Manchester

The match was pushed to the reserve day and NZ went on to win the dramatic game and moved to the final

In 2021, the final of the World Test Championship was also interrupted due to rain

The play on the first day was abandoned. NZ eventually clinched the maiden World Test Championship mace by beating India

The delay did not cost much as the overs were not reduced

IND went on to beat NZ by 4 wickets | Moved to the top of the points table

