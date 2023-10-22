Mohammed Shami and ODI World Cup heroics: Two five-wicket hauls, one hat-trick, jaw-dropping average

Pacer Mohammad Shami became the first Indian bowler to pick two five-wicket hauls in ICC ODI World Cup  

He is now the ninth bowler overall to take two fifers in ODI World Cup

Shami, 33, became the third highest wicket-taker for India in ODI World Cup with 36 wickets

Javagal Srinath and Zaheer Khan with 44 wickets each, top the list

His bowling average of 15.02 is the best among all bowlers in ODI World Cup (minimum 30 wickets)

Shami registered his best bowling figure in World Cups (5/54) | He also won the Man of the Match for his excellent spell

Incidentally, Shami’s five-wicket haul is India’s 50th fifer in ODIs

He has also bagged a hattrick in the 2019 ODI World Cup against Afghanistan

This also becomes the seventh instance of an Indian bowler picking a fifer in ODI World Cup

Other Indians with fifers: Ashish Nehra (2003), Venkatesh Prasad (1999), Robin Singh (1999), Yuvraj Singh (2011), Kapil Dev (1983)

