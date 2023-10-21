What happened when India and New Zealand last met in an ODI World Cup match?

IND and NZ last met at Manchester in the 2019 World Cup semifinal

New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first

Ross Taylor (74) was the highest scorer for New Zealand

Ravindra Jadeja ran out Taylor with a spectacular direct hit

Rain interrupted play, taking the match to the Reserve day | NZ’s final score was 239/8

Matt Henry and Trent Boult struck early to leave India struggling at 5/3 inside the opening four overs

Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya helped India recover slightly, with a 47-run partnership for the fifth wicket

MS Dhoni and Jadeja then built a 116-run partnership, taking the game to the last few overs

But both were dismissed within five balls | Dhoni was run out by Martin Guptill’s direct hit

India got bowled out for 221 | New Zealand won by 18 runs and moved to the final

India missed out on reaching the World Cup final once again

