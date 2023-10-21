IND and NZ last met at Manchester in the 2019 World Cup semifinal
New Zealand won the toss and elected to bat first
Ross Taylor (74) was the highest scorer for New Zealand
Ravindra Jadeja ran out Taylor with a spectacular direct hit
Rain interrupted play, taking the match to the Reserve day | NZ’s final score was 239/8
Matt Henry and Trent Boult struck early to leave India struggling at 5/3 inside the opening four overs
Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya helped India recover slightly, with a 47-run partnership for the fifth wicket
MS Dhoni and Jadeja then built a 116-run partnership, taking the game to the last few overs
But both were dismissed within five balls | Dhoni was run out by Martin Guptill’s direct hit
India got bowled out for 221 | New Zealand won by 18 runs and moved to the final
India missed out on reaching the World Cup final once again