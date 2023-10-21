India has not beaten New Zealand in a men’s senior ICC tournament in 20 years
India’s last win against New Zealand came in 2003 at Centurion | IND defeated NZ by seven wickets
The two teams have clashed eight times in ODI World Cup | NZ: 5, IND: 3
The Black Caps have also dominated in the T20 World Cup | NZ: 3, IND: 0
New Zealand was the only team to beat India in the 2007 T20 World Cup, which the Men in Blue eventually won
NZ outplayed IND in the last ODI World Cup semifinal in 2019. NZ won by 18 runs
NZ also triumphed in their last encounter in an ICC final | NZ defeated IND to lift the maiden World Test Championship in June 2021
In October 2021, NZ thrashed IND in the T20 World Cup, which was the last time the two sides met in an ICC event
The table toppers of the current edition are set to face each other on 22nd October at Dharamshala