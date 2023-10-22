Asian Para Games 2023: All you need to know

The fourth Asian Para Games is set to take place between October 22-28 in Hangzhou, China

40 out of the 44 participant National Paralympic Committees (NPCs) will send at least one Para athlete

A total of 656 athletes are set to compete at the Huanglong Sports Centre Stadium

India will be sending a total of 309 athletes including 196 men and 113 women

India’s previous best was 72 medals including 15 gold, 24 silver and 33 bronze at the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta

It will have big hopes from the squad which features 2020 Paralympic gold medallists Avani Lekhara and Sumit Antil

India will participate in 17 disciplines, including five sports — Canoe, Blind Football, Lawn Bowls, Rowing, and Taekwondo — for the very first time

