ODI World Cup: India’s performance in Ahmedabad 

India has played three World Cup matches in the Ahmedabad stadium | Won: 3 Lost: 0
India played its first WC match at this venue in 1987
Winning the toss, India chose to field first. Following an early collapse, Zimbabwe managed to add only 191 to the scoreboard
Sunil Gavaskar (50) and Navjot Sidhu (55) starred for India with the bat, taking the team to a 7-wicket win
High Score: Kevin Arnott (ZIM)-60 | Best Bowling Figure: Chetan Sharma (IND)- 2/41
The venue also hosted India’s quarterfinal match against Australia in 2011
Opting to bat, Australia scored 260-6 in the first innings
Sachi Tendulkar (53), Gautam Gambhir (50) and Yuvraj Singh (57) powered the chase for India to seal a semifinal berth
High Score: Ricky Ponting (AUS)- 104| Best Bowling Figure: Yuvraj Singh (IND)- 2/44
India also played against Pakistan in this ongoing WC edition at this venue
India’s collective bowling attack bundled out its neighbours for 191
Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer (53) helped India to win the game by seven wickets
High Score: Rohit Sharma (IND)- 86| Best Bowling Figure: Jasprit Bumrah (IND)- 2/19