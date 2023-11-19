ODI World Cup: India’s performance in Ahmedabad 

India has played three World Cup matches in the Ahmedabad stadium | Won: 3 Lost: 0

India played its first WC match at this venue in 1987

Winning the toss, India chose to field first. Following an early collapse, Zimbabwe managed to add only 191 to the scoreboard

Sunil Gavaskar (50) and Navjot Sidhu (55) starred for India with the bat, taking the team to a 7-wicket win

High Score: Kevin Arnott (ZIM)-60 | Best Bowling Figure: Chetan Sharma (IND)- 2/41

The venue also hosted India’s quarterfinal match against Australia in 2011

Opting to bat, Australia scored 260-6 in the first innings

Sachi Tendulkar (53), Gautam Gambhir (50) and Yuvraj Singh (57) powered the chase for India to seal a semifinal berth

High Score: Ricky Ponting (AUS)- 104| Best Bowling Figure: Yuvraj Singh (IND)- 2/44

India also played against Pakistan in this ongoing WC edition at this venue

India’s collective bowling attack bundled out its neighbours for 191

Rohit Sharma (86) and Shreyas Iyer (53) helped India to win the game by seven wickets

High Score: Rohit Sharma (IND)- 86| Best Bowling Figure: Jasprit Bumrah (IND)- 2/19

More Shorts

ODI World Cup Final: Best batting knocks by captains
By Team Sportstar
ODI World Cup final: Best Bowling Figures
By Team Sportstar
ODI World Cup: Full list of batters to score a hundred in WC final
By Team Sportstar