Real Madrid’s growing injury crisis: From Alaba and Vini to Camavinga

The club is facing a mounting injury crisis with several key players sidelined for significant periods
David Alaba is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear and is expected to return by January 1, 2025
Dani Carvajal is sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear, with a return expected in August 2025
Eder Militao, recovering from a cruciate ligament tear, is also expected to return in August 2025
Vinicius Jr. is out with a muscle injury, with an expected return date of December 16, 2024
Rodrygo is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is expected to return by December 9, 2024
Aurelien Tchouameni is suffering from an ankle sprain, with his return date yet to be determined
Eduardo Camavinga is recovering from a muscle injury, and his return date is still uncertain
With key players missing, Real Madrid is facing significant challenges as it navigates through a crucial period in both La Liga and the Champions League