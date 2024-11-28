Real Madrid’s growing injury crisis: From Alaba and Vini to Camavinga

The club is facing a mounting injury crisis with several key players sidelined for significant periods

David Alaba is recovering from a cruciate ligament tear and is expected to return by January 1, 2025

Dani Carvajal is sidelined with a cruciate ligament tear, with a return expected in August 2025

Eder Militao, recovering from a cruciate ligament tear, is also expected to return in August 2025

Vinicius Jr. is out with a muscle injury, with an expected return date of December 16, 2024

Rodrygo is currently sidelined with a muscle injury and is expected to return by December 9, 2024

Aurelien Tchouameni is suffering from an ankle sprain, with his return date yet to be determined

Eduardo Camavinga is recovering from a muscle injury, and his return date is still uncertain

With key players missing, Real Madrid is facing significant challenges as it navigates through a crucial period in both La Liga and the Champions League

