Rohit Sharma plays 100th match as India captain

Rohit Sharma featured in his 100th match as a skipper in the ODI World Cup match against England in Lucknow on Sunday

He became the seventh Indian captain to lead the team across all formats behind MS Dhoni, M Azharuddin, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev and Rahul Dravid

Rohit has the highest win-percentage among all Indian captains (73.73), having won 73 of his 99 previous games as captain

He is also the second captain after Virender Sehwag to score a double hundred in ODI

Rohit is third on the list of captains who have scored the most number of sixes (187) across formats

And is only behind former England captain Eoin Morgan (233) and MS Dhoni (211)

Rohit led India to a Nidahas Trophy triumph in Sri Lanka, 2018

He has also led to team to win two Asia Cup titles in 2018 and 2023

More Shorts

Leading run-scorers for India in international cricket
By Team Sportstar
Manchester United vs Manchester City 2023/24 - All you need to know ahead of MUN vs MCI
By Team Sportstar
IND vs ENG: Top Moments in ODI World Cup
By Team Sportstar