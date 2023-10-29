Rohit Sharma featured in his 100th match as a skipper in the ODI World Cup match against England in Lucknow on Sunday
He became the seventh Indian captain to lead the team across all formats behind MS Dhoni, M Azharuddin, Virat Kohli, Sourav Ganguly, Kapil Dev and Rahul Dravid
Rohit has the highest win-percentage among all Indian captains (73.73), having won 73 of his 99 previous games as captain
He is also the second captain after Virender Sehwag to score a double hundred in ODI
Rohit is third on the list of captains who have scored the most number of sixes (187) across formats
And is only behind former England captain Eoin Morgan (233) and MS Dhoni (211)
Rohit led India to a Nidahas Trophy triumph in Sri Lanka, 2018
He has also led to team to win two Asia Cup titles in 2018 and 2023