Man United will face Man City for the first Manchester derby of the season at Old Trafford on Sunday
The teams have faced each other 46 times in the Premier League. United has won 20 matches and City has won 18 matches. 8 games have ended in a draw
In the last five matches, City has won four times while United has won only once
“We have a way to go, I see positives and I also see negatives. At the moment, (we are) six points back (from City) so we have to catch up.” - Erik ten Hag
“We have won a lot, it is not about whether we win, what is going to happen? I want to see my team prove they have the right mentality.” - Pep Guardiola
Manchester United injured players: Luke Shaw, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Lisandro Martinez, Tyrell Malacia and Amad Diallo
Manchester City injured players: Zack Steffen, John Stones and Kevin De Bruyne
Key players: Erling Haaland (MCI), Scott McTominay (MUN)
Form Guide - Last five Premier League results