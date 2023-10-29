IND vs ENG: Leading wicket-takers in India vs England ODI World Cup matches

Kapil Dev (IND) - 7 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/35 at Manchester, 1983

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ashish Nehra (IND) - 6 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 6/23 at Durban, 2003

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Tim Bresnan (ENG) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 5/48 at Bengaluru, 2011

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Zaheer Khan (IND) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/64 at Bengaluru, 2011

Photo Credit: AFP

Mohammed Shami (IND) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 5/69 at Birmingham, 2019

Photo Credit: AP

Javagal Srinath  (IND) - 5 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/25 at Birmingham, 1999

Eddie Hemmings (ENG) - 4 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 4/52 at Wankhede, 1987

Mohinder Amarnath (IND) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/27 at Manchester, 1983

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Ian Botham (ENG) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 2/27 at Perth, 1992

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Andrew Caddick (ENG) - 3 wickets | Best Bowling Figure: 3/69 at Durban, 2003

Photo Credit: Getty Images

