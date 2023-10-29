What happened when India and England last met in an ODI World Cup match?

IND and ENG last met at Birmingham in the 2019 World Cup

England won the toss and elected to field first

Jonny Bairstow (ENG) scored 111 runs in 109 balls. This was his first century of the 2019 World Cup

Bairstow’s 160-run opening partnership with Jason Roy was broken by Mohammad Shami

Shami went on to take four more wickets. He picked his first five-wicket haul in the ODI World Cup (5/69)

Ben Stokes contributed 79 runs taking Engalnd’s total to 337/7

Rohit Sharma scored his fourth century (102) of the edition. He is the only player to score five centuries in a single ODI World Cup

Virat Kohli scored 66runs, making it his fifth consecutive half-century in the 2019 World Cup

Liam Plunkett took three wickets - his first one broke the 138-run second-wicket partnership between Kohli and Sharma

India’s final score was 306/5 in 50 overs. England defeated India by 31 runs and won its first game in the 2019 edition.

