India and England played the first-ever match in the Cricket World Cup in 1975
Failing to chase a huge target of 334, India lost the game by 202 runs
Sunil Gavaskar played the slowest innings in an ODI match (36* off 174 balls)
In 2003, Ashish Nehra bowled an exceptional spell and bagged a six-wicket haul
His 6/23 is still the best bowling figures by an Indian in the ODI World Cup
Sachin Tendulkar’s six against Andrew Caddick in 2003 also remains a special moment
The 2011 World Cup game between the two teams ended in a tie
It was the first time for both teams to tie a game in the ODIWorld Cup
Tendulkar became the first Indian to score a century against England in the World Cup
His 120 off 115 is also the highest score by an Indian against England in the ODI World Cup