IND vs ENG: Top Moments in ODI World Cup

India and England played the first-ever match in the Cricket World Cup in 1975

Failing to chase a huge target of 334, India lost the game by 202 runs

Sunil Gavaskar played the slowest innings in an ODI match (36* off 174 balls)

In 2003, Ashish Nehra bowled an exceptional spell and bagged a six-wicket haul

His 6/23 is still the best bowling figures by an Indian in the ODI World Cup

Sachin Tendulkar’s six against Andrew Caddick in 2003 also remains a special moment

The 2011 World Cup game between the two teams ended in a tie

It was the first time for both teams to tie a game in the ODIWorld Cup

Tendulkar became the first Indian to score a century against England in the World Cup

His 120 off 115 is also the highest score by an Indian against England in the ODI World Cup

