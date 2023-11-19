What happened when India met Australia earlier in the 2023 ODI World Cup?

In the league stage fixture in Chennai, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first

Jasprit Bumrah started with a bang, dismissing opener Mitchell Marsh for a duck

David Warner and Steven Smith fought back with a 69-run partnership. However, both fell short of scoring half-centuries

Ravindra Jadeja starred for India. He removed Smith (46), Marnus Labuschagne (21) and Alex Carey for a duck

Shreyas Iyer took a brilliant catch on the run. India restricted Australia to 199, a total that seemed easy to chase down

However, India had a poor start. Ishan Kishan had to depart for a golden duck. India lost its first wicket in the very first over

Skipper Rohit Sharma’s review went in vain as Josh Hazlewood got him out for a duck. In two overs, India was 2-3

Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rebuilt India’s innings, putting up a brilliant partnership of 165 runs

A sharp catch by Labuschagne brought an end to Virat Kohli’s time at the crease. But, his brilliant knock of 85 helped India significantly

A six to finish it off! K L Rahul fell short of a first World Cup century but his mighty 97 got India past the finish line

India started its 2023 campaign on the right note - a six-wicket win against five-time champion Australia

