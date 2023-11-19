In the league stage fixture in Chennai, Australia won the toss and chose to bat first
Jasprit Bumrah started with a bang, dismissing opener Mitchell Marsh for a duck
David Warner and Steven Smith fought back with a 69-run partnership. However, both fell short of scoring half-centuries
Ravindra Jadeja starred for India. He removed Smith (46), Marnus Labuschagne (21) and Alex Carey for a duck
Shreyas Iyer took a brilliant catch on the run. India restricted Australia to 199, a total that seemed easy to chase down
However, India had a poor start. Ishan Kishan had to depart for a golden duck. India lost its first wicket in the very first over
Skipper Rohit Sharma’s review went in vain as Josh Hazlewood got him out for a duck. In two overs, India was 2-3
Virat Kohli and KL Rahul rebuilt India’s innings, putting up a brilliant partnership of 165 runs
A sharp catch by Labuschagne brought an end to Virat Kohli’s time at the crease. But, his brilliant knock of 85 helped India significantly
A six to finish it off! K L Rahul fell short of a first World Cup century but his mighty 97 got India past the finish line
India started its 2023 campaign on the right note - a six-wicket win against five-time champion Australia