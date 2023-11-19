IND vs AUS: World Cup clashes between India and Australia

India will take on Australia in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 on November 19

So far, the teams have locked horns 13 times in the World Cup | IND won: 5, AUS won: 8

1983: Australia defeated India by 162 runs | Trevor Chappell (110), Ken MacLeay (6/39)

1983: India won by 118 runs | Mohinder Amarnath (40), Madan Lal (4/20)

1987: Australia beat India by one run | Geoff Marsh (110), Craig McDermott 4/56

1987: India won by 56 runs | Dilip Vengsarkar (63), Maninder Singh (3/34)

1992: Australia beat India by 1 run | Mohammed Azharuddin (93), Manoj Prabhakar (3/41)

1996: Australia defeated India by 16 runs | Mark Waugh (126), Damien Fleming (5/36)

1999: The Aussies won by 77 runs | Ajay Jadeja (100), Glenn McGrath (3/34)

2003: Australia defeated India by 9 wickets | Adam Gilchrist (48), Jason Gillespie (3/13)

2003: Australia beat India by 125 runs | Ricky Ponting (140), Glenn McGrath (3/52)

2011: India won by five wickets | Ricky Ponting (104), Yuvraj Singh (2/44)

2015: Australia defeated India by 95 runs | Steve Smith (105), Umesh Yadav (4/72)

2019: India beat Australia by 36 runs | Shikhar Dhawan (117), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (3/50)

2023: India defeated the Aussies by six wickets | Rohit Sharma (85), Ravindra Jadeja (3/28)

