IND vs PAK: Highest team scores in India vs Pakistan World Cup Matches

India - 336/5 at Manchester, 2019

Photo Credit: Reuters

Rohit Sharma’s 140 from 113 balls is the highest score in India-Pakistan World Cup matches.

Photo Credit: Reuters

India - 300/7 at Adelaide, 2015

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Virat Kohli registered his highest score (107) against Pakistan in the World Cup

Photo Credit: AFP

India - 287/8 at Bengaluru, 1996

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Navjot Sidhu smashed 93 runs and Venkatesh Prasad took 3 wickets

Photo Credit: The Hindu
India - 276/4 at Centurion, 2003

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Sachin Tendulkar smashed 98 runs, his highest score against Pakistan in the World Cup

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Pakistan - 273/7 at Centurion, 2003

Photo Credit: The Hindu

Saeed Anwar scored his last international century (101)

Photo Credit: The Hindu
