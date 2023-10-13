IND vs PAK: Highest team scores in India vs Pakistan World Cup Matches

India - 336/5 at Manchester, 2019
Rohit Sharma’s 140 from 113 balls is the highest score in India-Pakistan World Cup matches.
India - 300/7 at Adelaide, 2015
Virat Kohli registered his highest score (107) against Pakistan in the World Cup
India - 287/8 at Bengaluru, 1996
Navjot Sidhu smashed 93 runs and Venkatesh Prasad took 3 wickets
India - 276/4 at Centurion, 2003
Sachin Tendulkar smashed 98 runs, his highest score against Pakistan in the World Cup
Pakistan - 273/7 at Centurion, 2003
Saeed Anwar scored his last international century (101)