They last met at Old Trafford in the 2019 World Cup
This was the seventh time they faced each other in the World Cup since 1992.
India has won all seven matches it has played against Pakistan in the World Cup
Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl
India scored 336/5, its highest ever total against Pakistan in the World Cup
Rohit Sharma (140) registered the highest score in India- Pakistan World Cup matches
Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored half-centuries
India won by 89 runs (DLS method)
Rohit Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match