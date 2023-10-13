What happened when India and Pakistan last met in a World Cup match?

They last met at Old Trafford in the 2019 World Cup

Photo Credit: AP

This was the seventh time they faced each other in the World Cup since 1992.

Photo Credit: AP

India has won all seven matches it has played against Pakistan in the World Cup

Photo Credit: Reuters

Pakistan won the toss and chose to bowl

Photo Credit: AP

India scored 336/5, its highest ever total against Pakistan in the World Cup

Photo Credit: AP
Highest scores in India-Pakistan WC matches

Rohit Sharma (140) registered the highest score in India- Pakistan World Cup matches

Photo Credit: AFP

Virat Kohli and K L Rahul scored half-centuries

Photo Credit: AFP

India won by 89 runs (DLS method)

Photo Credit: Reuters

Rohit Sharma was adjudged Player of the Match

Photo Credit: AP
Most runs in India-Pakistan WC matches

More Shorts

IND vs PAK: Leading run-scorers in India vs Pakistan World Cup matches
By Team Sportstar
IND vs PAK: Highest team scores in India vs Pakistan World Cup Matches
By Team Sportstar
IND vs PAK: Leading wicket-takers in India vs Pakistan World Cup matches
By Team Sportstar