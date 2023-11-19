ODI World Cup: Indian bowlers to take most wickets in a single WC edition

Mohammed Shami (2023) | 23 wickets* in 6 matches | BBI: 7/57

After picking up seven wickets against New Zealand in the 2023 semifinal, he became the fastest to pick 50 World Cup wickets (17 innings)

Zaheer Khan (2011) | 21 wickets in 9 matches | BBI: 3/20

Zaheer Khan took 21 wickets in the 2011 edition and was the joint-highest wicket-taker along with Pakistan’s Shahid Afridi

Roger Binny (1983) | 18 wickets in 8 matches | BBI: 4/29

Roger Binny finished as the leading wicket-taker in the 1983 World Cup and played a crucial role in India’s title-winning team

Zaheer Khan (2003) | 18 wickets in 11 matches | BBI: 4/42

In the 2003 edition, he was India’s leading wicket-taker. He took a four-fer against New Zealand in a key Super Six game

Umesh Yadav (2015) | 18 wickets in 8 matches | BBI: 4/31

He was the highest wicket-taker for India and third highest overall in the 2015 editon, and also registered his best ODI figure.

