ODI World Cup: Players to take most wickets in a single WC edition

Mitchell Starc (2019) | 27 wickets in 10 matches | BBI: 5/26

Glenn McGrath (2007) | 26 wickets in 11 matches | BBI: 3/14

Mohammed Shami (2023) | 23 wickets* in 6 matches | BBI: 7/57

Photo Credit: ANI

Chaminda Vaas (2003) | 23 wickets in 10 matches | BBI: 6/25

Muttiah Muralitharan (2007) | 23 wickets in 10 matches | BBI: 4/19

Shaun Tait (2007) | 23 wickets in 11 matches | BBI: 4/39

Mitchell Starc (2015) | 22 wickets in 8 matches | BBI: 6/28

Trent Boult (2015) | 22 wickets in 9 matches | BBI: 5/27

Brett Lee (2003) | 22 wickets in 9 matches | BBI: 5/27

Adam Zampa (2023) | 22 wickets in 10 matches | BBI: 4/8

