ODI World Cup: Players to take most wickets in a single WC edition

Mitchell Starc (2019) | 27 wickets in 10 matches | BBI: 5/26
Glenn McGrath (2007) | 26 wickets in 11 matches | BBI: 3/14
Mohammed Shami (2023) | 23 wickets* in 6 matches | BBI: 7/57
Chaminda Vaas (2003) | 23 wickets in 10 matches | BBI: 6/25
Muttiah Muralitharan (2007) | 23 wickets in 10 matches | BBI: 4/19
Shaun Tait (2007) | 23 wickets in 11 matches | BBI: 4/39
Mitchell Starc (2015) | 22 wickets in 8 matches | BBI: 6/28
Trent Boult (2015) | 22 wickets in 9 matches | BBI: 5/27
Brett Lee (2003) | 22 wickets in 9 matches | BBI: 5/27
Adam Zampa (2023) | 22 wickets in 10 matches | BBI: 4/8