India’s 100 Test cap club: Ravichandran Ashwin to become the 14th member 

The off-spinner is set to become the seventh quickest (time taken between 1st and 100th Test) among Indians to play 100 Test matches.
Sunil Gavaskar was the first Indian to play 100 Test matches.
Current Indian coach Rahul Dravid is the quickest to reach the landmark: 9 years 8 months 26 days.
Amil Kumble took the longest among Indians to play 100 Tests: 15 years 4 months 9 days.
Virat Kohli is the second-fastest to the milestone, taking 10 years 8 months 12 days from his debut to his 100th Test.
Virender Sehwag took 11 years 20 days to reach the landmark.
Indian all-rounder Kapil Dev played his 100th Test 11 years 30 days after making his debut.
Former Indian cricket captain Saurav Ganguly took 11 years 6 months 6 days to reach the landmark.
V.V.S. Laxman is the sixth-quickest among Indian to play 100 Tests in 11 years 11 months 17 days.
Ashwin will take 12 years 4 months 1 day to to reach the century of Tests when he steps in Dharamshala on March 6, 2024.
Cheteshwar Pujara took 12 years 4 months 8 days and is the eighth-fastest Indian to 100 Tests.
Sachin Tendulkar is the ninth quickest Indian to 100 Tests: 12 years 9 months 21 days.
Dilip Vengsarkar took 12 years 10 months to play his 100th Test and rounds up fastest 10 for India.