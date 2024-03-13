German giant Bayern Munich advanced to the last eight after beating Lazio 3-1 on aggregate.
Kylian Mbappe’s three goals across two legs led Paris Saint-Germain into the quarterfinals, beating Real Sociedad 4-1.
Vinicius Jr helped 14-time UCL winner Real Madrid scrape past RB Leipzig to reach the final eight.
Reigning champion Manchester City booked its place in the last eight, after comfortably beating Danish champion FC Copenhagen 6-2 across two legs.
FC Barcelona reached the Champions League quarterfinals for the first time since 2020, after beating Italian champion Napoli 4-2 on aggregate.
For the first time in 14 years, Arsenal managed to reach the quarterfinals of the UCL after beating FC Porto in a thrilling penalty shootout.