Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Delhi Capitals by 8 wickets in the final to win WPL 2024.
With 13 wickets, Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Shreyanka Patil won the Purple Cap.
RCB’s Australian batter Ellyse Perry won the Orange cap for 347 runs in the tournament.
UP Warriorz’s Deepti Sharma was awarded the Most Valuable Player trophy for scoring 295 runs and picking up 10 wickets.
Runner Up Delhi Capitals’ Shafali Verma bagged the Most Sixes Award for hitting 20 maximums throughout the tournament.
Mumbai Indians’ skipper Harmanpreet Kaur’s 95 against Gujarat Giants was the highest individual score in WPL 2024.
Ellyse Perry’s 6/15 against Mumbai Indians was the best bowling figure of WPL 2024.
Mumbai Indians’ S. Sajana took home the Catch of the Season award.