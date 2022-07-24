Cricket

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI live score: Avesh Khan makes ODI debut; West Indies bat first

IND vs WI 2nd ODI live score: Get live score updates, commentary and highlights from the second ODI between India and West Indies at Port of Spain.

Team Sportstar
Last Updated: 24 July, 2022 18:51 IST
Avesh Khan is set to make his ODI debut.

Avesh Khan is set to make his ODI debut. | Photo Credit: AFP

Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second ODI between India and West Indies from Port of Spain.

Toss Update: West Indies have won the toss and decided to bat first.

West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Akeal Hosein, Romario Shepherd, Alzarri Joseph, Jayden Seales, Hayden Walsh
India (Playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan(c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson(w), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan

Pitch report: Samuel Badree says it’s the same pitch as the last ODI. The batters should enjoy it. The weather shouldn’t be a problem either.

Just In: Avesh Khan is set to make his ODI debut.

Team Update: Meanwhile, Hayden Walsh Jr. has been added to the squad as a replacement for Gudakesh Motie who suffered a fractured thumb on Friday.

MATCH PREVIEW

Stand-in skipper Shikhar Dhawan will again look to make a statement as the Indian team takes on the West Indies in the second ODI on Sunday.

Having won the first game by three runs, another victory will give India a successive ODI series win in the Caribbean.

Be it Dhawan and comeback man Shubman Gill’s aggressive opening stand, or Mohammad Siraj’s emergence as the leader of the bowling attack in the absence of the experienced Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah, India ticked all the boxes on Friday to go 1-0 up in the three-match series.

WHERE TO WATCH IND VS WI LIVE
When will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at 7:00 PM IST (9:30 AM local time) on Sunday, 24 July.
Where will India vs West Indies 2nd ODI be played?
India vs West Indies 2nd ODI will be played at Queen’s Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad.
Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in India?
The match will be broadcast on DD Sports.
Where can I watch the live stream of India vs West Indies 2nd ODI in India?
The match will be available on FanCode.
Squads:
West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Kyle Mayers, Nicholas Pooran(c), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Gudakesh Motie, Jayden Seales, Keemo Paul, Keacy Carty
India: Shikhar Dhawan(c), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson(w), Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill, Avesh Khan, Arshdeep Singh

