Personal not so personal anymore? (Don’t) ask Virat Kohli...

The media was asked to steer clear of speculations surrounding Virat Kohli’s decision to stay away from the Indian squad for the England Test series.

Published : Feb 16, 2024 23:52 IST , Chennai - 0 MINS READ

Satish Acharya
The media was asked to steer clear of speculations surrounding Virat Kohli’s decision to stay away from the Indian squad for the England Test series.
The media was asked to steer clear of speculations surrounding Virat Kohli's decision to stay away from the Indian squad for the England Test series.
infoIcon

The media was asked to steer clear of speculations surrounding Virat Kohli's decision to stay away from the Indian squad for the England Test series.

India batter Virat Kohli has taken some time off the field owing to personal reasons. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has asked the media to stay away from publishing rumours regarding the same.

However, how easy is it to remain shielded from the public eye if you are one of the most followed personalities of the country?

