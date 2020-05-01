World badminton championship moved from August to December

The 2021 World Badminton Championship has been moved from August to the end of the year.



The Badminton World Federation and host Spanish Badminton Association confirmed the new dates, November 29 to December 5, on Friday. The championship is scheduled at the Carolina Marin Stadium, at Huelva, the native city of the three-time World women’s singles champion.

The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games to 2021, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, forced the BWF to change dates for the World Championship.



The remainder of the BWF tournament calendar for 2021 will be announced soon.