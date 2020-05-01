More Sports Badminton Badminton World badminton championship moved from August to December The Badminton World Federation and host Spanish Badminton Association confirmed the new dates, November 29 to December 5, on Friday. Rakesh Rao New Delhi 01 May, 2020 16:39 IST The championship is scheduled at the Carolina Marin (in pic) Stadium, at Huelva, the native city of the three-time World women’s singles champion. - FILE PHOTO/ PTI Rakesh Rao New Delhi 01 May, 2020 16:39 IST The 2021 World Badminton Championship has been moved from August to the end of the year.The Badminton World Federation and host Spanish Badminton Association confirmed the new dates, November 29 to December 5, on Friday. The championship is scheduled at the Carolina Marin Stadium, at Huelva, the native city of the three-time World women’s singles champion.READ| BWF postpones Thomas and Uber Cup Finals again The postponement of the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympic Games to 2021, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, forced the BWF to change dates for the World Championship. The remainder of the BWF tournament calendar for 2021 will be announced soon. Subscribe to our daily newsletter Get your daily dose of Sportstar with handpicked stories delivered right to your inbox! SUBSCRIBE Please enter a valid email address. Dugout videos