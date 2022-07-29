The Indian cricket fans will get an opportunity to watch Sourav Ganguly in action again! The former India captain and the current president of the BCCI will be featuring in a special charity match in the Season 2 of the Legends League Cricket.

While the dates are yet to be announced, Ganguly confirmed that he has already started training for the charity match, which will celebrate the 75 years of India’s independence.

“Enjoying the training to get ready to play for a one-off charity fundraising game for Azadi ka Mahotsav… 75 years of Indian independence and also for women empowerment with the top legends of the legends league cricket,” Ganguly wrote on Instagram.

After retiring from international cricket in 2008, Ganguly continued to feature in the IPL till 2013. Despite getting busy with cricket administration, Ganguly had also featured in the Legends tournament in 2015 involving Sachin Tendulkar and the late Shane Warne. Even though Ganguly played in a couple of friendly fixtures between the Board officials recently, those were closed-door affairs. Now, with the one-off match set to be played in India, the fans will get an opportunity to watch the ‘god of off side’ in action after years!

Raman Raheja, Co-Founder & CEO, Legends League Cricket said, “We thank legendary Sourav Ganguly for playing a match with other legends. Once a legend, always a legend, Dada is always there for Cricket. And he will play a special social cause match, which is going to be a spectacular view for our audience. We hope to see some iconic dada shots.”