SportsCast India to telecast CAFA U-20 Championship

SportsCast India will telecast the Central Asian Football Association (CAFA) Under-20 Championship to be played in Tajikistan on its YouTube channel from May 21-28. Teams from Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Iran, Afghanistan, and Uzbekistan will take part in the competition.

The matches will be played at two venues: TALCO Arena, Tursunzade and CSKA Stadium, Dushanbe.

Aditya Mohanty, CEO and co-founder of SportsCast India said, “We would like to thank CAFA for providing us with this unique opportunity of broadcasting the CAFA U-20 Championship on our YouTube channel. It will allow our viewers, subscribers, and fans from India to watch some of the most exciting footballing action from the Central Asian region.”

Rohit Ramesh, director at SKA Sports said, “I would like to congratulate and thank the leadership at CAFA, who have been very professional and forward-thinking in all our discussions, which were led from our side by Sudhir Menon, director at SKA Sports. The Central Asian region is a hotbed for footballing talents, and we can look forward to some exciting football matches.”