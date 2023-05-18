The redesigned Sportstar magazine was launched in the presence of a host of sports luminaries at a function in Kolkata on Thursday.

Legendary forward Shyam Thapa and former World Billiards champion Sourav Kothari were present at the ceremony. Also present at the unveiling event were former India footballers Biswajit Bhattacherjee and Krishnendu Roy.

Thapa remembered how he looked forward to the coverage in the magazine during his playing days. “I fondly remember how Sportstar used to cover various tournaments and came out with such top quality pictures. We tried to perform to the best of our ability to get a place in Sportstar’s coverage. It was this quality of the magazine that inspired us to do something extraordinary and get a place on the cover,” Thapa said.

Also Read Taekwondo players forced to choose as Asian Games selection trials scheduled on same dates as World Championships

“I hope Sportstar continues to keep up the excellent work and inspire the new generation of sportspersons to bring out their best in the national and international arena,” he added.

Kothari, who became the World Billiards champion in 2018, congratulated the magazine on maintaining an excellent standard of journalism over the years. “I remember as a kid how Sportstar brought out excellent coverage after my father (Manoj Kothari) became the world champion in 1990. It became a prized possession for us. When I started playing, Sportstar continued to give me excellent coverage. I am always appreciative of the fine standard of its reportage and great quality pictures that makes the magazine stand out as one of the best in the country,” Sourav said.

Krishnendu and Biswajit also recounted how Sportstar covered football and other sports during their time.