I-League 2023-24: Gokulam Kerala out of title race after 2-1 loss to Sreenidi Deccan

Sreenidi Deccan has moved into the clear second place, replacing Real Kashmir. It has 39 points but is still trailing Mohammedan SC by eight points.

Published : Mar 17, 2024 21:45 IST , Kozhikode - 1 MIN READ

P. K. Ajith Kumar
William Oliveira (centre), scored both goals for Sreenidi Deccan against Gokulam Kerala.
William Oliveira (centre), scored both goals for Sreenidi Deccan against Gokulam Kerala. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH/The Hindu
infoIcon

William Oliveira (centre), scored both goals for Sreenidi Deccan against Gokulam Kerala. | Photo Credit: K. RAGESH/The Hindu

The mathematical chances of a third I-League title ended for Gokulam Kerala FC on Sunday night. Sreenidi Deccan FC, though, could not have timed its come-from-behind 2-1 victory better.

The Hyderabad-based club has moved into the clear second place, replacing Real Kashmir. It has 39 points but is still trailing Mohammedan SC by eight points.

Sreenidi, however, has played two games less. Gokulam and Kashmir have 36 points.

It was also sweet revenge for Sreenidi, which had lost 1-4 to Gokulam in December. This match, though, was more of an even encounter.

Gokulam took the lead thanks to a remarkable effort by Nikola Stojanovic. The Serbian sent a free-kick from his own half towards the right flank, where Noufal P.N did well to take control and pass it on to K. Abhijith. By this time, Stojanovic had pressed forward and converted Abhijith’s pass into the box.

The score remained 1-0 at the interval, but two minutes into the second half, the visitors equalised through William Oliveira, who headed home the free-kick floated into the box by Brandon Vanlalremdika. Oliveira also scored the winning goal, from the penalty spot.

