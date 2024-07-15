MagazineBuy Print

Is there extra-time in the Copa America 2024 final?

According the CONMEBOL tournament’s regulation, the quarterfinal and semifinal stages did not have any extra-time.

Published : Jul 15, 2024 08:50 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after leaving the game with an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia.
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after leaving the game with an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP
Lionel Messi of Argentina reacts after leaving the game with an injury during the CONMEBOL Copa America 2024 Final match between Argentina and Colombia. | Photo Credit: Getty Images via AFP

There will be extra-time in the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday, as per the CONMEBOL rules.

According the CONMEBOL tournament’s regulation, the quarterfinal and semifinal stages did not have any extra-time.

Even the third-place play-off match did not have any extra-time.

The final match is the only game in the Copa America 2024 where extra-time will be played.

If even after the extra-time the final remains tied, the match will go into a penalty shootout.

Off-side: Thanks for the memories, Team India

Ayon Sengupta
End of an era: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma with the T20 World Cup 2024 trophy.

T20 World Cup 2024: Trend-setters Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma leave contrasting but lasting legacies

Ayan Acharya
