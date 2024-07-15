Is there extra-time in the Copa America 2024 final?

There will be extra-time in the Copa America 2024 final between Argentina and Colombia on Sunday, as per the CONMEBOL rules.

According the CONMEBOL tournament’s regulation, the quarterfinal and semifinal stages did not have any extra-time.

Even the third-place play-off match did not have any extra-time.

The final match is the only game in the Copa America 2024 where extra-time will be played.

If even after the extra-time the final remains tied, the match will go into a penalty shootout.